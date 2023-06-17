×
Read Next: Kate Middleton Makes Monochrome Statement in Ornate Teal Coat Dress and Matching Aquazzura Pumps at Trooping the Color Parade
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns in Electric Blue Suit with Black Pumps at Tribeca Festival

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers - Hailee Steinfeld - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York.
Hailee Steinfeld Red Carpet Style
Hailee Steinfeld Red Carpet Style
Hailee Steinfeld Red Carpet Style
Hailee Steinfeld Red Carpet Style
View Gallery
View Gallery40 Images
Share

Hailee Steinfeld graced the red carpet during her “Storytellers” panel at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York yesterday. Steinfeld is currently promoting her new film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The “Hawkeye” star donned a Tom Ford suit for her panel in a teal suede shade comprised of a fitted blazer with black button closures worn overtop a black silk shirt that peeked out from under her blazer jacket.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers - Hailee Steinfeld - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York.
Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers – Hailee Steinfeld – 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York.Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

On the bottom, Steinfeld completed her suiting set with matching teal trousers with contrasting white stitching and a drawstring waist. The thespian’s pants were also tailored and worn rolled up slightly for a more casual appearance.

On the footwear front, the “Pitch Perfect 2” actress stepped out in shiny black leather pointed-toe pumps, a classic closet staple. The neutral pair were comprised of knife-like pointed toes with a shiny patent leather finish. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, offering Steinfeld a conservative and walkable boost in height.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers - Hailee Steinfeld - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York.
A closer look at Hailee Steinfeld’s shoes.Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Pointed pumps are a popular footwear silhouette. The sharpened style, and many like it, has been spotted on a plethora of top stars including Jennifer Garner, Hillary Clinton, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Dua Lipa and Mia Goth among many others.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.

The film was released in theaters on June 2 and features an all-star cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and Jason Schwartzman, among others.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers - Hailee Steinfeld - 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York.
Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers – Hailee Steinfeld – 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York.WireImage

PHOTOS: Take a look at Hailee Steinfeld’s impeccable red carpet fashion.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hailee Steinfeld Pops in Teal Tom Ford Suit at 2023 Tribeca Festival
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
wwd
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour
Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for 'Flamin’ Hot'
Eva Longoria Had the Most Adorable Interruption During an Event for 'Flamin’ Hot'
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad