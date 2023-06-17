Hailee Steinfeld Stuns in Electric Blue Suit with Black Pumps at Tribeca Festival

Hailee Steinfeld graced the red carpet during her “Storytellers” panel at the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York yesterday. Steinfeld is currently promoting her new film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The “Hawkeye” star donned a Tom Ford suit for her panel in a teal suede shade comprised of a fitted blazer with black button closures worn overtop a black silk shirt that peeked out from under her blazer jacket.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers – Hailee Steinfeld – 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

On the bottom, Steinfeld completed her suiting set with matching teal trousers with contrasting white stitching and a drawstring waist. The thespian’s pants were also tailored and worn rolled up slightly for a more casual appearance.

On the footwear front, the “Pitch Perfect 2” actress stepped out in shiny black leather pointed-toe pumps, a classic closet staple. The neutral pair were comprised of knife-like pointed toes with a shiny patent leather finish. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels rounded out the set, offering Steinfeld a conservative and walkable boost in height.

A closer look at Hailee Steinfeld’s shoes. Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Pointed pumps are a popular footwear silhouette. The sharpened style, and many like it, has been spotted on a plethora of top stars including Jennifer Garner, Hillary Clinton, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Dua Lipa and Mia Goth among many others.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.

The film was released in theaters on June 2 and features an all-star cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and Jason Schwartzman, among others.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers – Hailee Steinfeld – 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 16, 2023 in New York. WireImage

PHOTOS: Take a look at Hailee Steinfeld’s impeccable red carpet fashion.

