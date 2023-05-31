×
Hailee Steinfeld Commands the Red Carpet in High-Thigh Slit Skirt and Embellished Pumps at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' World Premiere
Hailee Steinfeld Commands the Red Carpet in High-Thigh Slit Skirt and Embellished Pumps at ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ World Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld attended the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Hawkeye” star attended the premiere clad in a Bally look from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Steinfeld’s look was comprised of an oversized light-wash denim button-down worn casually tucked into a high-waisted skirt.

On the accessories front, “The Edge of Seventeen” actress wore whimsical gold rings alongside matching earrings hidden behind her hair. Speaking of hair, Steinfeld’s was worn in a simple but sophisticated side part.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”FilmMagic

The thespian’s skirt swept the floor and was crafted out of rows upon rows of shiny black beading with black satin lining. Additionally, Steinfeld’s bottoms also featured gold buckle detailing and a hefty side slit that traveled the length of her leg up to her hip.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”FilmMagic

As for footwear, Steinfeld stepped into black pointed-toe pumps with black beading on the toes, adding a touch of glamour with every step. The neutral pair featured suede uppers and knife-like pointed toes that transitioned into thin estimated 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the world premiere of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles.FilmMagic

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.

The film is set to release in theaters on June 2 and features an all-star cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Issac, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and Jason Schwartzman among others.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Hailee Steinfeld’s impeccable red carpet fashion.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Hailee Steinfeld Shines at Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Premiere
ad