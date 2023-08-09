Hailee Steinfeld Pops in White-Hot Heels for Core Hydration Panel in NYC

Hailee Steinfeld took a monochrome approach to dressing for her latest public appearance.

On Tuesday, Steinfeld arrived to a panel hosted by water brand Core Hydration in New York City, titled “Where Balance Begins.” For the wellness-focused occasion, the “Hawkeye” star wore a set of stark white heels with triangular pointed toes and thin soles.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Core Hydration’s “Where Balance Begins” panel in New York City on Aug. 8, 2023. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Though Steinfeld’s style couldn’t be fully seen, it likely featured a pump or boot silhouette with thin stiletto heels, given the actress’ previous outings in similar styles.

A closer look at Steinfeld’s heels. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Steinfeld’s sleek heels instantly streamlined her attire for the panel: a strapless ivory bustier top with a wide-buckled belt, given a utilitarian edge from two bodice pockets. The piece was further elevated when paired with matching ivory cargo pants, creating a coordinating ensemble from head to toe. For a gleaming finish, Steinfeld’s outfit was accented by stylist Rob Zangardi with Rainbow K’s double-pierced gold and diamond ring, as well as a twisted gold and diamond ring and shiny gold signet ring from Yvonne Léon.

Hailee Steinfeld attends Core Hydration’s “Where Balance Begins” panel in New York City on Aug. 8, 2023. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Steinfeld’s shoes are sharp and modern. The “Edge of Seventeen” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, strappy or platform sandals in a range of colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and The Attico. Steinfeld’s off-duty looks usually include pointed-toe or combat boots from R13, Piferi Merlin and Wandler, as well as Ugg slippers and Nike sneakers.

Related:

Most Comfortable Dress Shoes

Comfortable Work Heels

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.