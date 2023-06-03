Hailee Steinfeld Turns Head in Lofty Platform Boots and a Tan Leather Maxi Skirt for BBC Radio 2

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailee Steinfeld was spotted leaving BBC Radio 2 in London yesterday, likely promoting her new film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

For her radio appearance, the “Hawkeye” star wore a leather-on-leather look consisting of a forest green leather jacket in an oversized style, worn overtop a plain white tank top. On the bottom, Steinfeld wore a tan maxi skirt in a high-waisted style, also crafted of shiny patent leather. Additionally, the thespian wore a pair of nude tights under her skirt, likely offering her extra warmth.

On the footwear front, the “The Edge of Seventeen” actress wore a pair of intense tan leather platform boots. The sky-high pair was crafted from a distressed, almost-scuffed leather, with secure buckle closures and lofty block heels that were likely 5 to 6 inches tall, if not more.

Other than Steinfeld, platforms have been seen on the likes of many top stars, including Kate Beckinsale, Julia Fox, Nina Dobrev, Rita Ora, Chloe Bailey and Lizzo, among many others. The footwear style is easily attainable, offered in many sizes, colors and styles from a multitude of low- and high-end brands, from Gucci, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Vivienne Westwood and Valentino to Steve Madden and Aldo.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.

The film is set to release in theaters on June 2 and features an all-star cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry and Jason Schwartzman, among others.

