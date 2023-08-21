Gwyneth Paltrow’s Summer Shoe Wardrobe Includes Hunter Boots, Thong Sandals and More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwyneth Paltrow took a humorous approach to displaying her summer shoe rotation.

On Monday, Paltrow shared a new photo dump post on Instagram, featuring a variety of mirror series and photos that spotlit her summer shoe wardrobe. One of Paltrow’s key outfits — worn while barefoot in her closet, alongside two Goyard suitcases — featured a brown and white-striped $1,750 collared shirt from Brunello Cuccinelli, tucked into a pair of white G. Label by Goop shorts.

Paltrow’s second ensemble prominently featured a set of blue and green checkerboard-printed slippers, paired with G. Label’s sold-out $575 Aaron dress — a long-sleeved shirtdress with blue pinstripes and white trim. Another one of her roundup’s most prominent looks — seen in an outdoor photo with her daughter, Apple Martin — included a practical pair of $175 Hunter boots crafted from green rubber. The colorful Original Tall style provided a whimsical complement to Paltrow’s outfit for the occasion: a white puff-sleeved G. Label top, tucked into green gingham-printed $398 (previously $795) Runner shorts by Rosie Assoulin.

Hunter’s Original Tall rubber boots. Courtesy of Zappos

The additional outfits Paltrow showed in her roundup followed a similar practical-meets-comfortable ethos, often mixing hues of white, blue and green. One look consisted of a navy tank top and pajama pants by Lunya, while another included a navy sleeveless top beneath a $450 navy Brynne midi skirt from G.Label. Two of the most prominent, however, included G.Label’s $595 striped Rachel sweater worn two different ways — one atop the brand’s $325 Dale drawstring shorts, while another saw the knitwear paired with white button-up shorts and a set of black and yellow thong sandals for an easygoing finish.

Overall, Paltrow’s summer shoes emphasized practical silhouettes and shapes, often hinging on “cool”-toned colors like green, black and blue to complement her similarly toned outfits. Similar styles of flat sandals, practical boots and more have been seen throughout the Goop founder’s outings this summer — including her date night with husband Brad Falchuk in Montauk, New York in July.

Paltrow often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. The “Shakespeare in Love” actress‘ ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful or embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport-chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers and Birkenstock sandals.

Related:

Most Comfortable Walking Sandals

The Difference Between Sandals and Flip-Flops

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.