Gwen Stefani Lip Syncs to ‘True Babe’ in Tasseled Pink Pants and White Stiletto Boots

Gwen Stefani teased her newest song for fans on social media — with a Barbie-worthy twist.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Reel from London on Instagram as she lip-synced to her song “True Babe” while lounging in a hotel bed. For the occasion, Stefani wore a light pink tank top covered in swinging layers of tasseled fringe. A similar texture — albeit in evenly-spaced tufts — was seen on her coordinating trousers, which featured the same hue of bubblegum pink to create a monochrome “Barbiecore” moment (a 2020’s-era trend of all-pink outfits worn in the spirit of Barbie). Stefani accessorized with her go-to stacks of gold bangle bracelets — which included swirled embossments and black and white enamel detailing — and layered necklaces, as well as her signature deep red lip.

When it came to footwear, Stefani slipped on a pair of white boots to finish her outfit. The “This Is What the Truth Feels Like” musician’s style featured smooth white uppers with pointed toes, as well as textured matte front detailing. The style was complete with thin stiletto heels, which likely totaled at least 4 inches in height given Stefani’s appearances in similar silhouettes over the years.

Earlier in the month, Stefani also released the colorful cover for “True Babe” on Instagram. The shot finds the singer in a white crop top and paneled pants, worn beneath an oversized purple and green plaid shirt with frayed detailing.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Most Comfortable Heels for Women