×
Read Next: Miguel Buckles into Spiked Combat Boots at Christian Louboutin’s Spring 2024 Men’s Presentation
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gwen Stefani Lip Syncs to ‘True Babe’ in Tasseled Pink Pants and White Stiletto Boots

Gwen Stefani, Pleaser Shoes, Junya Watanabe, Versace, Judith Lieber, boots, white boots, lace up boots, platform boots, stiletto boots, 8-inch heels, heels, fishnets, fishnet tights, denim dress, plaid dress, leopard dress, minidress, clutch, crystal clutch, leopard clutch, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, induction ceremony, red carpet
Gwen Stefani, lamb sunglasses, floral coat, dsquared2 jeans, gucci sneakers, boyfriend, girlfriend, celebrity couple, blake shelton, and Blake Shelton take Kingston for his baseball game. 14 Dec 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA568562_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani visits her parents.Gwen Stefani out and about in Los Angeles, USA - 13 May 2019
Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani, out and about, Calico River Rapids, California, USA - 19 May 2019
Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2019
View Gallery
View Gallery30 Images
Share

Gwen Stefani teased her newest song for fans on social media — with a Barbie-worthy twist.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Reel from London on Instagram as she lip-synced to her song “True Babe” while lounging in a hotel bed. For the occasion, Stefani wore a light pink tank top covered in swinging layers of tasseled fringe. A similar texture — albeit in evenly-spaced tufts — was seen on her coordinating trousers, which featured the same hue of bubblegum pink to create a monochrome “Barbiecore” moment (a 2020’s-era trend of all-pink outfits worn in the spirit of Barbie). Stefani accessorized with her go-to stacks of gold bangle bracelets — which included swirled embossments and black and white enamel detailing — and layered necklaces, as well as her signature deep red lip.

When it came to footwear, Stefani slipped on a pair of white boots to finish her outfit. The “This Is What the Truth Feels Like” musician’s style featured smooth white uppers with pointed toes, as well as textured matte front detailing. The style was complete with thin stiletto heels, which likely totaled at least 4 inches in height given Stefani’s appearances in similar silhouettes over the years.

Earlier in the month, Stefani also released the colorful cover for “True Babe” on Instagram. The shot finds the singer in a white crop top and paneled pants, worn beneath an oversized purple and green plaid shirt with frayed detailing.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Most Comfortable Heels for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gwen Stefani Lip Syncs to 'True Babe' in White Stiletto-Heeled Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad