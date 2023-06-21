×
Gwen Stefani Models Studded Leather Jacket With Funky Pants & Lace-Up Booties for New Single Photoshoot

Gwen Stefani is back at it — showing off her signature bold style while promoting new music.

The No Doubt alum took to Instagram yesterday to share a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot for the single’s artwork. (“True Babe” is out Friday.) In a short video, she can be seen modeling an eccentric ensemble while dancing, posing and singing along to her new song.

Throughout the shoot, the “Just a Girl” hitmaker wears the same ultra-cropped white tank with quirky green printed pants and pointy black booties. She’s styled in ripped fishnet stockings underneath her fringe-trimmed pants, which feature a funky button-front design and a zipper closure.

In one look, she layers a lime green and purple plaid shirt, also boasting a fringe trim, over her simple tank. Meanwhile, another pairing sees her slip into an edgy black leather studded jacket from the Australian brand One Teaspoon.

The cropped jacket emblazoned with large silver studs throughout is available to shop online at oneteaspoon.com, retailing for just under $650. It’s offered in XXS-XXL.

Gwen Stefani models a black leather studded jacket by One Teaspoon
Gwen Stefani models a black leather studded jacket by One Teaspoon. Instagram/GwenStefani

The “Don’t Speak” singer finished things off with a smattering of jewelry, including layered gold necklaces, an assortment of bracelets and rings on both hands.

The stiletto ankle boots she wore featured a smooth leather finish and a lace-up front with tassels adorning the laces. The pointy-toed style appeared to have a heel measuring approximately 3 to 4 inches high.

When it comes to footwear, Stefani often reaches for sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas, Christian Louboutin and Casadei. On off days, she regularly wears embroidered and fringed boots hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. She’s also a fan of classic Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see some of Gwen Stefani’s best street style moments over the years.

Gwen Stefani Gets Edgy in Funky Pants & Booties for New Single Promo
