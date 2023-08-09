Gwen Stefani Dances in Hidden Heels and Polka Dots on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gwen Stefani took to social media to take fans behind-the-scenes — with a fashion-forward twist, to boot.

On Monday, Stefani shared a new Instagram Reel online, where she twirled and danced in hidden footwear while behind the scenes of a new project. Though the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s shoes couldn’t be seen, her style likely featured a platform-soled boot, sandal or pump, given the dress’ flowing floor-length hem.

Regardless of its silhouette, Stefani’s shoes surely elevated her attire for the occasion: a long black sleeveless dress, which was covered in a large white polka-dot print. The patterned piece was further accented with elbow-length black gloves, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace and two matching bracelets.

Stefani’s dancing moment preceded her latest campaign for GXVE Beauty, which premiered online on Tuesday. The “Rich Girl” singer starred in the new video — as seen on Instagram Reels — for the occasion, wearing a simple black tank top with gold hoop earrings. Stefani’s clip found her applying and modeling her namesake brand’s new $22 plumping lip balms, which are part of her most recent summer releases that can be found at Sephora.

