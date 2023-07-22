×
Read Next: Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Stroll in a Reebok Crew Neck and White Reebok Sneakers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gwen Stefani Dances to Her Song ‘What You Waiting For?’ Sped Up in Camo Trousers and Plaid Combat Boots

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)
Gwen Stefani, lamb sunglasses, floral coat, dsquared2 jeans, gucci sneakers, boyfriend, girlfriend, celebrity couple, blake shelton, and Blake Shelton take Kingston for his baseball game. 14 Dec 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA568562_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani visits her parents.Gwen Stefani out and about in Los Angeles, USA - 13 May 2019
Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani, out and about, Calico River Rapids, California, USA - 19 May 2019
Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2019
View Gallery
View Gallery30 Images
Share

Gwen Stefani showed off her outfit of the day in a short video posted to her Instagram yesterday.

The clip, set to a sped-up TikTok version of her song “What You Waiting For?,” saw the famed performer outfitted in a camo-heavy look, accompanied by a caption that read, “tick tock… :).”

The hitmaker’s look consisted of an olive green button-down jacket worn layered overtop a black and bright orange speckled hoodie. Layered underneath her hoodie was a plain black tee tucked into baggy camo trousers cast in neutral tones. Every piece in her ensemble was slightly oversized and matching in hue, giving Stefani’s silhouette a boxy appearance.

On the accessories front, the “Bubble Pop Electric” songstress styled a myriad of gold jewelry worn mainly around her neck. Stefani’s iconic blonde tresses were worn in a severe side part and styled straight down.

On her feet, the performer donned a pair of chunky boots in a rugged platform style. The pair appeared to be ankle lenth and was constructed out of black and white plaid uppers and featured rounded toes and thick elevated cream-colored rubber soles. Utilitarian footwear is a go-to for many celebrities, Stefani included.

Beyond Stefani, combat boots are beloved by many, including Lizzo, Nina Dobrev, Ice Spice, Pedro Pascal, Timothee Chalamet, Blackpink and Ciara among others.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Combat Boots for Women

Best Platform Boots for Women

Gwen Stefani, celebrity style, the voice, nyc, Philipp plain outfit, celebrities wearing fishnet tights
Gwen Stefani, Cardi B & More Celebrities Wearing Fishnet Tights
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gwen Stefani Jams Out in Baggy Camo Trousers And Plaid Combat Boots
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad