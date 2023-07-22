Gwen Stefani Dances to Her Song ‘What You Waiting For?’ Sped Up in Camo Trousers and Plaid Combat Boots

Gwen Stefani showed off her outfit of the day in a short video posted to her Instagram yesterday.

The clip, set to a sped-up TikTok version of her song “What You Waiting For?,” saw the famed performer outfitted in a camo-heavy look, accompanied by a caption that read, “tick tock… :).”

The hitmaker’s look consisted of an olive green button-down jacket worn layered overtop a black and bright orange speckled hoodie. Layered underneath her hoodie was a plain black tee tucked into baggy camo trousers cast in neutral tones. Every piece in her ensemble was slightly oversized and matching in hue, giving Stefani’s silhouette a boxy appearance.

On the accessories front, the “Bubble Pop Electric” songstress styled a myriad of gold jewelry worn mainly around her neck. Stefani’s iconic blonde tresses were worn in a severe side part and styled straight down.

On her feet, the performer donned a pair of chunky boots in a rugged platform style. The pair appeared to be ankle lenth and was constructed out of black and white plaid uppers and featured rounded toes and thick elevated cream-colored rubber soles. Utilitarian footwear is a go-to for many celebrities, Stefani included.

Beyond Stefani, combat boots are beloved by many, including Lizzo, Nina Dobrev, Ice Spice, Pedro Pascal, Timothee Chalamet, Blackpink and Ciara among others.

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Combat Boots for Women

Best Platform Boots for Women