Gwen Stefani Channels Barbie for ‘The One Show’ in Pink Fringe Set & White Country Boots

Gwen Stefani joined BBC’s “The One Show” on Monday in London. On the show, she talked about one of her earliest idols, singer Pauline Black. She was surprised when Black joined the show via recorded video message to Stefani, who quickly broke down in tears.

For her appearance, the No Doubt alum leaned into the popular Barbiecore trend. She added her own Western spin on the style, wearing a bright pink fringe sleeveless top with matching pink fringe pants. Both of the pieces are from Norma Kamali.

Stefani added layered sparkly silver and gold necklaces to the ensemble as well as stud earrings. She also wore a large bracelet and a few rings.

For her footwear, Stefani kept the Western theme going. She wore white cowboy boots from Philipp Plein. Her Paneled Cowboy Boots featured fringe along the back and a sleek stiletto heel that reached at least 4 inches. The boots were complete with a sharp pointed toe.

Gwen Stefani was seen filming at “The One Show” on June 19, 2023, in London. GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s footwear complements her edgy, glamorous and eclectic personal style. For the red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

