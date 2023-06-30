Greta Gerwig Shines Bright at ‘Barbie’ Celebration Party in Sequin Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps

Greta Gerwig shimmered in sequin at the “Barbie” Celebration Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney today. The film, directed by Gerwig, features Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae. It is set to be released on July 21.

She chose The Midnight Tremors Dress from The Vampire’s Wife, which showcases shimmering golden devoré silk. The dress features a semi-sheer ethereal appearance, with a high rounded neckline and a fluid, paneled cut that flows into a flared A-line hem. The cape-like, cascading sleeves add a soft shoulder silhouette.

Greta Gerwig attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023, in Sydney. Getty Images

The actress adorned her feet with bow-embellished pumps, adding a touch of elegance and charm to her ensemble. The pumps featured intricate bows as decorative accents, elevating the overall aesthetic and showcasing her attention to detail and refined taste in footwear. With their feminine and sophisticated design, these pumps enhanced her outfit, completing her look with a stylish and polished flair.

(L-R) Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

When it comes to shoe style, Gerwig tends to favor unconventional and statement-making choices. She often opts for shoes with unique designs, such as chunky platforms, bold prints, or unconventional shapes. Gerwig’s shoe collection reflects her willingness to take fashion risks and embrace unconventional aesthetics. Her footwear choices often become a focal point of her outfits, adding an extra layer of creativity and individuality to her overall style. While her shoe style may not adhere to traditional norms or be considered mainstream, it aligns with Gerwig’s bold and distinctive fashion sense.

The director’s personal style is defined by her quirky and eclectic nature. She often embraces a mix of vintage-inspired pieces, bold patterns, and unconventional silhouettes. Gerwig is known for her unique fashion choices that challenge traditional norms and showcase her individuality. Her outfits may feature unexpected combinations and playful accessories, reflecting a more unconventional and avant-garde approach to fashion.