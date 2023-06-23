Gradey Dick’s Outfit Honors ‘Wizard of Oz’ at NBA Draft in Ruby Red ‘Dorothy Suit’ and Rugged Christian Louboutin Loafers

The University of Kanasas’ Gradey Dick not-so-subtly channeled Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” at the highly-anticipated 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The former Kansas Jayhawks guard, 19, hit the red carpet in a bold look that called to mind the iconic ruby red slippers Judy Garland wore in the famous 1939 film. Dick showed off a sparkling red sequined D&G suit jacket featuring statement shoulders and a double-breasted design with a matching turtleneck shirt underneath.

“So, I’m from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit,” he told reporters when asked about the look.

Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023. Getty Images

The 6-foot-8 baller styled the flashy jacket with sleek black pants and black shoes, completing his outfit with a splash of red on the soles of his loafers. He made sure to model his “red bottoms” for the camera.

Dick chose Christian Louboutin’s “Our Georges” loafers crafted in black suede leather. The style, which retails online for $1,195, is set on a chunky lug sole and features a tab across the upper that secures via a tonal CL logo buckle. The heels of the shoe are finished off with a row of the brand’s signature black spikes.

A closer look at Gradey Dick of Kansas wearing Christian Louboutin loafers on the red carpet at the 2023 NBA Draft. Getty Images

Accessorizing, Dick pulled things together with rectangular sunglasses and an eye-catching diamond chain for the exciting event.

Dorothy’s shoes from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ during the Hollywood Costume Exhibition at the V&A Museum on October 15, 2012 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole

