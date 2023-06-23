×
Read Next: Victor Wembanyama Soars in Size 21 Shoes at NBA Draft With Green Louis Vuitton ‘Alien’ Suit on the Red Carpet
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gradey Dick’s Outfit Honors ‘Wizard of Oz’ at NBA Draft in Ruby Red ‘Dorothy Suit’ and Rugged Christian Louboutin Loafers

dolce and gabanna suit, red, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: (L-R) Gradey Dick and Victor Wembanyama arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Cason Wallace arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery33 Images
Share

The University of Kanasas’ Gradey Dick not-so-subtly channeled Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” at the highly-anticipated 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The former Kansas Jayhawks guard, 19, hit the red carpet in a bold look that called to mind the iconic ruby red slippers Judy Garland wore in the famous 1939 film. Dick showed off a sparkling red sequined D&G suit jacket featuring statement shoulders and a double-breasted design with a matching turtleneck shirt underneath.

“So, I’m from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit,” he told reporters when asked about the look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023.Getty Images

The 6-foot-8 baller styled the flashy jacket with sleek black pants and black shoes, completing his outfit with a splash of red on the soles of his loafers. He made sure to model his “red bottoms” for the camera.

Dick chose Christian Louboutin’s “Our Georges” loafers crafted in black suede leather. The style, which retails online for $1,195, is set on a chunky lug sole and features a tab across the upper that secures via a tonal CL logo buckle. The heels of the shoe are finished off with a row of the brand’s signature black spikes.

Gradey Dick of Kansas wears Christian Louboutin loafers on the red carpet at the 2023 NBA Draft
A closer look at Gradey Dick of Kansas wearing Christian Louboutin loafers on the red carpet at the 2023 NBA Draft.Getty Images

Accessorizing, Dick pulled things together with rectangular sunglasses and an eye-catching diamond chain for the exciting event.

Dorothy's shoes from 'The Wizard of Oz' during the Hollywood Costume Exhibition at the V&A Museum on October 15, 2012 in London, England.
Dorothy’s shoes from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ during the Hollywood Costume Exhibition at the V&A Museum on October 15, 2012 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole

Tonight marks yet edition another edition of the long-running NBA Draft. It’s the 77th edition of the annual event, which sees teams included in the National Basketball Association choose elidable players to join the league.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to discover more red carpet fashion at the 2023 NBA Draft.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gradey Dick Outfit at NBA Draft Honors Wizard of Oz in 'Dorothy Suit'
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad