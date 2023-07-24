Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Works Out in Barbie-Pink Sports Bra and Adidas Ultraboost 20 Sneakers

Gracie Hunt brought Barbiecore to the gym.

The daughter of Kansas City Chief’s owner Clark Hunt posted to her Instagram on Monday with a workout tutorial. In her video, she wore a bright pink sports bra that featured halter-style straps and cutouts along the center of the front.

Hunt paired her top with Nike Pro 3″ shorts. The shorts featured a hot pink waistband that matched her sports bra perfectly. Though Hunt is one to accessorize any look, she kept this one simple with just a watch worn on her left wrist.

For her footwear, Hunt added a pair of sneakers perfect for a lower-body workout. She wore Adidas Ultraboost 20 shoes in a white and gold colorway. The sneakers featured a crisp white mesh across the uppers with white laces and a white foam sole for extra comfort at the gym, grounded by a black base. The shoes were complete with pops of gold, like in the classic three stripes synonymous with the athletic brand.

As a former Miss Kansas winner, Hunt has a penchant for trendy and daring footwear, often opting for pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals for formal events. Her collection of high heels from designers like Tom Ford and Valentino features various heights, colors and finishes.

For more casual occasions, she dons athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga, paired with sneakers, boots or slippers. Hunt’s shoe style is marked by bold choices, including sky-high heels, colorful Moon Boots and comfy Ugg slippers.

