Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Pairs Bikini Top and Cargo Pants With Lace-Up Boots in Zimbabwe

Gracie Hunt went chasing waterfalls in style while on a family trip.

The daughter of Kansas City Chief’s owner Clark Hunt posted to her Instagram on Wednesday while spending time in Africa. She posted from Victoria Falls, a waterfall in Zimbabwe.

In her post, she wore a peach-colored triangle bikini top paired with black high-waisted cargo pants. Her pants featured a tie waist and a straight-leg opening. Hunt added large sunglasses and several stacked bracelets to the outfit.

For footwear, the influencer slipped on a pair of lug-sole boots. Her two-tone boots featured cream soles footbed and tongue while pops of brown covered the uppers and laces. The shoes included a rounded toe and a low block heel, but remained practical for the adventure as the non-slip rubber tread provided traction against the slippery rocks and the and sleek lace-up closures further secured the style in place.

As a former Miss Kansas winner, Hunt has a penchant for trendy and daring footwear, often opting for pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals for formal events. Her collection of high heels from designers like Tom Ford and Valentino features various heights, colors and finishes. While in South Africa, she has posted several photos of her outfits and generally has paired them with combat boots.

For more casual occasions, she dons athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga, paired with sneakers, boots or slippers. Hunt’s shoe style is marked by bold choices, including sky-high heels, colorful Moon Boots and comfy Ugg slippers.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

