Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Pops in White Valentino Sneakers in Los Angeles

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Gracie Hunt elevated a staple sneaker while taking in a soccer match in Los Angeles.
On Thursday, Hunt — the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs football team, which is co-owned by her father, Clark Hunt — posed at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles while taking in a game between AC Milan and Juventus F.C. As seen in an accompanying post on Instagram, she wore white jeans with a red T-shirt, which featured a central ring that created a ruched cutout appearance.
The heiress’ outfit was finished with tinted black sunglasses, a white-piped black leather wallet-on-chain and a cream webbing Tom Ford belt. For a dash of shine, her attire also included several diamond-studded gold and silver bangles, a gold watch, gold hoop earrings and two delicate necklaces.
When it came to footwear, Hunt laced into a pair of matte white Valentino sneakers to finish her outfit. The swimwear model‘s $890 Rockstud Untitled style featured a round-toed silhouette crafted from smooth leather, complemented by matching white laces. Her style was finished with 1-inch white rubber soles, as well as — for a punky twist — gold-toned metal Rockstud pyramid stud trim along its sides, bringing an edge to the classically versatile shoe style.
Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.
Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.