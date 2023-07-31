Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Pops in White Valentino Sneakers in Los Angeles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gracie Hunt elevated a staple sneaker while taking in a soccer match in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Hunt — the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs football team, which is co-owned by her father, Clark Hunt — posed at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles while taking in a game between AC Milan and Juventus F.C. As seen in an accompanying post on Instagram, she wore white jeans with a red T-shirt, which featured a central ring that created a ruched cutout appearance.

The heiress’ outfit was finished with tinted black sunglasses, a white-piped black leather wallet-on-chain and a cream webbing Tom Ford belt. For a dash of shine, her attire also included several diamond-studded gold and silver bangles, a gold watch, gold hoop earrings and two delicate necklaces.

When it came to footwear, Hunt laced into a pair of matte white Valentino sneakers to finish her outfit. The swimwear model‘s $890 Rockstud Untitled style featured a round-toed silhouette crafted from smooth leather, complemented by matching white laces. Her style was finished with 1-inch white rubber soles, as well as — for a punky twist — gold-toned metal Rockstud pyramid stud trim along its sides, bringing an edge to the classically versatile shoe style.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

