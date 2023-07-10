×
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Wild in Cutout Zebra-Print Minidress & 5-Inch Heels for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour

Gracie Hunt, Maxim Big Gram Party, Celebrity Style
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Gracie Hunt sparkled as she attended Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour in Kansas City on Saturday night. She posted a montage of photos and videos from the night on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that read, “I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me…,” referencing Swift’s single, “Lavender Haze.”

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wore a sequin-embellished Retrofête minidress with a waist cutout that disconnects the zebra-print bodice from the light pink and white striped miniskirt.

Hunt accessorized the look with a silver-toned sparkling ring, a linked bracelet, an Apple watch, and a pair of hoops. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style which complimented her subtle makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip.

The Special Olympics ambassador completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The leather heels had the popular silhouette of an open-toe heel with a strap around the toe and ankle. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole that connected to a wedge heel that was about 5 inches tall.

The last time we saw Hunt was sharing a photo to her Instagram story wearing a pair of skinny jeans with wedge boots.

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.

Gracie Hunt Enjoys Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour in Retrofête Minidress
