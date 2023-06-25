Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Laces into Tan Combat Boots and Leopard-Printed Halter Top in South Africa

Gracie Hunt brought a sleek take to safari style while in South Africa.

On Saturday, Hunt — who’s an heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs football team, which is co-owned by her father, Clark Hunt — posed at the Sabi Sands Game Reserve on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore black technical trousers with a light beige wrapped crop top, which featured a halter-style bodice covered in a spotted brown and black leopard print. Hunt’s set was paired with layered gold beaded bracelets, as well as a large gold-rimmed watch.

When it came to footwear, Hunt strapped into a pair of monochrome tan lace-up combat boots to complete her outfit. The swimwear model‘s style featured rounded toes with paneled leather and fabric uppers, which earned a utilitarian spin from ridged rubber outsoles with block heels. Hunt’s footwear added a contemporary edge to her outfit, while remaining casual and practical for her time outdoors.

However, this wasn’t Hunt’s only neutral boot moment while on vacation. On Friday, she also laced into a similar pair of thick-soled monochrome boots with darker tan leather uppers, rounded toes and buckled webbing front straps while on safari, looking at animals including lions, rhinos and giraffes.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

