Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Commands the Red Carpet in Plunging Sequin Dress & Heels at Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, sparkled on the red carpet at the Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony at Union Station last night in Kansas City.

The model adorned herself in the exquisite Jenny Packham x 007 Capsule Collection. She wore the shimmering “The World Is Not Enough” sequin-embellished dress, featuring a plunging halter neckline, an open back and a sleeveless design.

The dress boasted a draped waist and a floor-length hem, exuding elegance at its finest. With its invisible back zip closure, the gown offered a seamless fit. The intricate details of all-over sequins and crystal bead embellishments added a touch of enchantment, enhancing the gown’s glamorous appeal.

Her main accessory: the Super Bowl Ring. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the rings unveiled on Thursday paid homage to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph and the rich heritage of the franchise. Comprising 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies, these exquisite rings weigh approximately 16.10 carats in total, as stated on the team’s website.

Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony. Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

While we couldn’t see Hunt’s footwear, she is known for her bold fashion choices. The former Miss Kansas winner exhibits a penchant for trendy and daring footwear. At formal events, she frequently opts for pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals, showcasing her collection of high heels from renowned designers like Tom Ford and Valentino. Her assortment encompasses a range of heights, colors, and finishes, allowing her to make a statement with each step.

When it comes to more casual occasions, Hunt embraces athletic wear from brands such as Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She effortlessly pairs her sporty ensembles with sneakers, boots, or cozy slippers, adapting her shoe selection to suit the occasion. Not afraid to take risks, her shoe style encompasses sky-high heels for a touch of drama, colorful Moon Boots for a playful twist, and comfortable Ugg slippers for those relaxed moments. With an eye for trends and a willingness to experiment, Hunt’s shoe choices reflect her confident and dynamic fashion sense.