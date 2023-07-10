Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Pulls Off a Height-Illusion Pose in Skinny Jeans and Wedge Booties

×
Gracie Hunt, Maxim Big Gram Party, Celebrity Style
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Gracie Hunt is standing tall this summer. The model and daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, has mastered the art of making herself appear slightly taller in photos.

Hunt, who was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 2021, shared a shot that sees her posing in the street with lush mountains in the background. In the photo, the 24-year-old content creator is not only wearing platform wedges but she’s also noticeably standing straight with her head up and shoulder back.

Gracie Hunt, Instagram, Story, Skinny Jeans, Boots, Heigh Illusion
Gracie Hunt on Instagram Story.Instagram/GracieHunt

The pose technique, which simply comes down to practicing proper posture, is a great way to ensure you look as tall as you are, if not a bit taller.

Naturally, the social media influencer’s chunky wedged ankle boots also gave her a subtle height boost. The white style featuring tan wedges with a slight platform appeared to be around 4 to 5 inches tall. On her own, Hunt is reported to be 5-foot-8.

In the same photo, she wears a light brown ribbed top with white skinny jeans. The NFL heiress finished off her chic look with a belt and a smattering of jewelry.

gracie hunt, merrell, hiking shoes
Gracie Hunt on Instagram Story.Instagram/GracieHunt

Following her initial post, she shared another photo of herself, only this time she was dressed in a sporty navy hiking outfit complete with shoes from Merrell. “Linking my favorite hiking shoes! They’re lightweight, comfortable have amazing support,” she wrote.

When it comes to footwear, the former Miss Kansas is known for her love of pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals, which are often worn for formal events. From Tom Ford to Valentino, her collection of high heels comes in different heights, colors, and finishes. During a recent trip to South Africa, she posted several photos of her outfits, paired with combat boots.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: A general view of fans prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 Victory Parade
View Gallery8 Images
