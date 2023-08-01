Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Laces Into Merrell x Sweaty Betty Sneakers for Aspen Hike

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gracie Hunt — daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs — took a sporty approach to dressing for the great outdoors.

In a new Instagram post on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress, posed by a river during a hike in Aspen, Colo. For the occasion, Hunt wore Nike’s $55 Alate Trace sports bra, a strappy cropped style, in an off-white “Sail” hue. The influencer paired the top with a set of black Lululemon leggings for a relaxed finish.

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find how far they can go,” Hunt captioned the photo dump from her picturesque hike.

Hunt opted to complement her outdoor look with a set of oversized sunglasses with black and purple-tinted lenses, as well as a white-banded watch. The former Miss Kansas‘ attire was finished with a set of chunky Merrell sneakers — to be specific, the brand’s $160 Moab Speed GTX style, made in collaboration with British activewear brand Sweaty Betty.

Merrell x Sweaty Betty’s Moab Speed GTX sneakers. Courtesy of Merrell

The shoe style featured white, mint green and bubblegum pink mesh and TPU uppers, complete with rounded toes. The waterproof set was finished with its signature Vibram “EcoStep” outsole, made with 30% recycled rubber for a sustainable and traction-focused base.

Where shoes are concerned, Hunt often wears athletic sneakers and chunky boots from brands including Adidas, Nike and Valentino. Her formal rotation also includes embellished platform sandals and stiletto-heeled pumps from luxury labels including Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin.

