Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Laces Into Merrell x Sweaty Betty Sneakers for Aspen Hike

Gracie Hunt, red gown, sparkly gown, bodycon gown, red dress, NFL Honors, NFL, NFL Honors 2023, celebrity red carpet, red carpet, Phoenix, Arizona, Tom Ford, heels, high heels, sandals, platform sandals, platforms, silver sandals, metallic sandals, peep toe sandals, ankle wrap sandals, ankle wrap heels
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: A general view during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Fans pose for a photo prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gracie Hunt — daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs — took a sporty approach to dressing for the great outdoors.

In a new Instagram post on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress, posed by a river during a hike in Aspen, Colo. For the occasion, Hunt wore Nike’s $55 Alate Trace sports bra, a strappy cropped style, in an off-white “Sail” hue. The influencer paired the top with a set of black Lululemon leggings for a relaxed finish.

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find how far they can go,” Hunt captioned the photo dump from her picturesque hike.

Hunt opted to complement her outdoor look with a set of oversized sunglasses with black and purple-tinted lenses, as well as a white-banded watch. The former Miss Kansas‘ attire was finished with a set of chunky Merrell sneakers — to be specific, the brand’s $160 Moab Speed GTX style, made in collaboration with British activewear brand Sweaty Betty.

Merrell, sneakers, mesh sneakers, white sneakers, green sneakers, pink sneakers, lace-up sneakers, chunky sneakers
Merrell x Sweaty Betty’s Moab Speed GTX sneakers.Courtesy of Merrell

The shoe style featured white, mint green and bubblegum pink mesh and TPU uppers, complete with rounded toes. The waterproof set was finished with its signature Vibram “EcoStep” outsole, made with 30% recycled rubber for a sustainable and traction-focused base.

Where shoes are concerned, Hunt often wears athletic sneakers and chunky boots from brands including Adidas, Nike and Valentino. Her formal rotation also includes embellished platform sandals and stiletto-heeled pumps from luxury labels including Tom Ford and Christian Louboutin.

Ahead, scroll through the gallery to see the Hunt family and more at the celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win in Ring Ceremony
View Gallery13 Images
