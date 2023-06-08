×
Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Gets Sporty in Neon Shorts & Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Sneakers

Gracie Hunt, red gown, sparkly gown, bodycon gown, red dress, NFL Honors, NFL, NFL Honors 2023, celebrity red carpet, red carpet, Phoenix, Arizona, Tom Ford, heels, high heels, sandals, platform sandals, platforms, silver sandals, metallic sandals, peep toe sandals, ankle wrap sandals, ankle wrap heels
Gracie Hunt attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., on Feb. 9, 2023.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Gracie Hunt took to Instagram to post some words of encouragement to her 363K followers today — and she did so in a stylish pair of kicks.

With a dream-like backdrop, the model posed on top of a scenic mountain wearing a black tank top and bright neon shorts. To fully live in the moment, she allowed her blond hair to flow naturally.

Her footwear: Nike Pegasus Trail 3 sneakers. The mega-retailer boasts that strapping into this pair is like having a winged stallion at your feet. It retains the classic Pegasus design while offering cushioned comfort, reliable traction and midfoot support.

The shoe incorporates a traditional collar and tongue, reminiscent of the classic trail series, providing responsive cushioning and support in the heel. With enhanced traction at the heel and toe, these runners are ideal for off-road runs.

Having previously won the prestigious title of Miss Kansas, Hunt possesses a fondness for fashionable footwear, frequently favoring pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals to complement her formal attire. Her impressive collection of high heels, crafted by renowned designers such as Tom Ford and Valentino, encompasses an array of heights, colors and finishes. 

When it comes to more casual events, she combines athletic wear from popular brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga.

