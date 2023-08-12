Gracie Hunt Attends a Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in Sporty Nike Pegasus Running Sneakers and Athleisure

Gracie Hunt shared a slideshow of images on her Instagram today hanging out on the football field as the Kansas City Chiefs practiced. The training camp was spearheaded by her father and CEO of the Cheifs, Clark Hunt.

The post was accompanied by a short and sweet caption that read, “My favorite kind of camping🏈❤️💛.” The social media personality shared snapshots of herself with friends on the field along with a video from the training camp grounds.

Giving her look a sporty touch, the social media star stepped into a pair of running sneakers. Her all-white Nike Pegasus 39 features lightweight Nike React foam cushioning, as well as two Zoom Air units in the forefoot and the heel, Flywire technology at the midfoot for additional support and waffle pattern rubber outsoles for traction and durability.

From hitting the football field to running errands, white sneakers can adapt to just about every situation Gracie’s monochrome style is the perfect marriage of style and function, truly blending together the best of both worlds.

Outfitted casually for her stint on the turf, Hunt donned a fitted jet-black tank top worn with matching black athletic shorts. Accessorizing her simple look, the model donned a plethora of shiny gold chain necklaces accompanied by an Apple Watch and aviator sunglasses with thin frames and mirrored lenses. As for her hair, Hunt parted her blonde locks down the middle and styled straight down in a face-framing fashion.

Gracie’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

