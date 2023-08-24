Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Sees Red in Studded Platform Sandals for Super Bowl LVII Jewelry Celebration

Gracie Hunt brought red-hot style to the last jewelry celebration for Super Bowl LVII, dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ cheerleaders, on Wednesday. She posted a montage of photos of the event accompanied by a caption that read, “The last SBLVII jewelry celebration—but not the least! Love our Cheer family!”

The daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the NFL team, slipped into a pair of gold sandals. The heels featured gold studs that lined every strap including the crisscross strap along the almond toe. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Hunt paired the embellished heels with a bright red velvet Norma Kamali one-shoulder gown that featured an asymmetrical hemline and a circular waist cutout creating a shirred look along the bodice.

The social media influencer accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and an assortment of multi-toned linked bracelets and sparkling rings. She kept her bright blond hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip.

Hunt’s appearance comes a week after she was seen cheering on the team at their pre-season game against the New Orleans Saints. She posed on the sidelines in a Paco Rabanne cropped T-shirt and a pair of sky-high wedges.

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.