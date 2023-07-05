Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Gets Patriotic for the Fourth of July in Graphic T-Shirt, Miniskirt and White Sneakers

Gracie Hunt looked patriotic for the Fourth of July. The daughter of Kansas City Chief’s owner Clark Hunt posted to her Instagram on Tuesday from her Independence Day festivities.

In her post, she wore a white crop T-shirt with red and blue Rolling Stones graphics on the front and silver sparkly embellishments on the shoulder. She paired the top with a red leather miniskirt with an asymmetrical wrap. Hunt added sunglasses, a crossbody purse and several stacked bracelets to the outfit.

The influencer completed the outfit with a classic pair of shoes — with a little bit of bling. She wore sneakers made of white leather uppers as well as clean white laces and white rubber soles. Her shoes featured silver stud detailing, giving a little extra glam to the practical style. Beyond Hunt, white sneakers have been seen on top stars including Georgina Rodriguez, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Trump, Michelle Obama, Lauren Sanchez and more.

As a former Miss Kansas winner, Hunt has a penchant for trendy and daring footwear, often opting for pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals for formal events. Her collection of high heels from designers like Tom Ford and Valentino features various heights, colors and finishes. While on a recent trip to South Africa, she posted several photos of her outfits and generally paired them with combat boots.

For more casual occasions, she dons athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga, paired with sneakers, boots or slippers. Hunt’s shoe style is marked by bold choices, including sky-high heels, colorful Moon Boots and comfy Ugg slippers.

