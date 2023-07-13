Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Is a ‘Blue Jean Baby’ in Denim Dress & White Cowboy Boots

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has deemed herself a “Blue Jean Baby” in her latest Instagram post.
For this look, she selected a blue denim dress designed with a classic shift silhouette. The structured bodice, along with the retro-style pockets, gave the look extra flair. Her accessories included a large cream tote which brought more life to the cream fedora she adorned on her head as her blonde tresses flowed in loose waves.
On her feet, she opted for a pair of white cowboy boots that added a touch of Western charm to her ensemble. These boots featured a small wooden heel, providing both comfort and subtle elevation. The white color choice added a crisp and clean aesthetic, complementing the denim dress. The cowboy boots’ intricate stitching and classic silhouette added an element of timeless style, infusing her look with a hint of rustic allure.
Hunt’s casual occasions are marked by her embrace of athletic wear, favoring renowned brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She combines her sporty ensembles with a variety of footwear options, carefully selecting the perfect shoes for each occasion. Whether it’s sneakers for a workout, boots for a city stroll, or cozy slippers for a relaxing day at home, Hunt knows how to adapt her shoe selection to suit her needs.
On playful and adventurous days, she opts for colorful Moon Boots, injecting a lively and whimsical twist into her outfits. And during those moments when comfort is key, she embraces the coziness of Ugg slippers, allowing her feet to relax while maintaining a stylish edge. Whether she’s sporting trendy sneakers or making a bold statement with statement heels, Hunt’s shoe style showcases her ability to embrace fashion with a unique and personal touch.
