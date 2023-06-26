×
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Styles Combat Boots With Crop Top & Cargo Pants on Family Safari Trip in South Africa

Gracie Hunt, Maxim Big Gram Party, Celebrity Style
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Gracie Hunt has been showing off her stylish take on safari dressing while on a family trip to South Africa.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hunt — whose father, Clark Hunt, is the co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs — shared some snaps from the Sabi Sands Game Reserve. “Into the wild, I go to lose my worries and find my soul,” she captioned the post.

The first snap sees the 24-year-old influencer modeling a taupe crop top featuring a plunging neckline with a gathered design in the front. She layered a sleek black zip-up hoodie over the neutral-toned Alo Yoga top and slipped on matching leggings. Hunt topped off her look with a printed Missoni headband.

As for footwear, the NFL heiress laced up a pair of tan combat boots boasting a lug-sole platform sole and chunky heels.

Hunt sported the same boots in another photo from the carousel that sees her posing alongside her family, including her dad, mom Tavia Hunt and younger sister Ava Hunt. In the shot, she styled the boots with a beige V-neck sweater and olive green cargo pants featuring a satiny finish. The socialite tied things together with a printed headscarf.

The former Miss Kansas is a fan of Nike when it comes time to sweat and serves as a Fabletics ambassador. Outside of fitness fashion, she can often be seen in Ugg slippers and Moon Boots. She also regularly dons a variety of high-heeled styles, from bold platforms to timeless pointed silhouettes. Some of Hunt’s favorite brands include Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Valentino.

