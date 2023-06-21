Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Enjoys Safari Ride in South Africa With Sporty Sweats & Combat Boots

Gracie Hunt shared a brief snapshot of her time thus far in South Africa.

Images of her snapping a selfie, packing her bags and hanging out with friends pre-safari were posted to the social media star’s Instagram Story today. Hunt got ready for travel in an all-black ensemble comprised of a simple sporty tank top worn with slightly baggy black sweats.

Gracie Hunt via her Instagram Story. Instagram

Additionally, Hunt sported a khaki-colored baseball cap and toted an olive green shoulder bag with zipper closures and ample pocket detailing.

On the footwear front, Hunt laced up a pair of khaki-colored combat boots which she spotlit in another snapshot on her story alongside her friends who wore similar combat boots. The pair were ankle-length and comprised of sturdy uppers, rounded toes, non-slip tread and sleek lace-up closures that further secured the style in place.

A closer look at Gracie Hunt’s combat boots. Instagram

The daughter of Clark Hunt tagged her mom, Tavia Hunt, and her sister Ava Hunt in the story. They were all wearing the same style of boots.

In fact, the popular shoe style has recently been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Madix, Ciara, Pedro Pascal, Blackpink, Nina Dobrev and Timothee Chalamet among others.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

PHOTOS: See what Gracie Hunt wore to on the red carpet to the 2023 NFL Draft.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

