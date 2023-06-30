×
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Laces Up $60 Combat Boots to Meet Elephants on Safari

Gracie Hunt, Kelce Jam 2023, Red Carpet
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
View Gallery13 Images
Gracie Hunt’s summer so far has seen her head to Africa for an exciting safari trip with her family. Sharing the experience on Instagram, the former Miss Kansas showed off a series of snaps and videos from The Elephant Café in Livingstone, Zambia.

Throughout the post, the 24-year-old internet personality is outfitted in a beige tank top paired with white tapered trousers and sandy-colored combat boots. She accessorized the adventure-chic look with a patterned scarf tied around her neck, oversized sunglasses and an assortment of bracelets.

The Redtop boots she’s been wearing are available to shop on Amazon, with a moderate price tag of $60. The chunky style features a classic lace-up design with padded collars, lugged soles and an adjustable, logo-embroidered buckle strap across the vamp.

gracie hunt on safari, gracie hunt redtop combat boots

While Hunt chose the beige colorway, the ankle boots also come in a variety of other hues including pink, blue, bright green, white and army green. In addition to solid options, they’re also offered in camouflage and plaid versions.

gracie hunt on safari, gracie hunt redtop combat boots

Hunt’s former pageant queen mom, Tavia, also took to Instagram to share some family moments from the excursion. Her post showed the whole family — including Gracie’s younger sister Ava and father Clark Hunt (the part owner, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs) — posing with an elephant together. “I’m not sure which was more majestic or more memorable, Victoria Falls or these elephants,” Tavia wrote.

Gracie Hunt — a fitness fanatic and model — has amassed 365,000 followers on Instagram over the years. In addition to supporting the NFL and the Chiefs, she’s a Fabletics ambassador and recently appeared on the cover of “Maxim” magazine.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

