×
Read Next: Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Marries Crown Prince of Jordan in Elie Saab Wedding Dress and White Flats
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Slips on Christian Dior Slides for Early Father’s Day Celebration With Dad Clark Hunt

Gracie Hunt, Kelce Jam 2023, Red Carpet
Gracie Hunt attends Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Getty Images
Share

Gracie Hunt shared a sweet moment with her father Clark Hunt on Instagram Wednesday.

The former Miss Kansas uploaded a video on the social media site, which sees her gifting her dad a Citizen watch from Helzberg Diamonds. The short clip shows the Kansas City Chiefs owner unboxing the early Father’s Day present, which turned out to be a silver platinum watch.

“Best. Dad. Ever. When you receive a gift from @HelzbergDiamonds, you know you are loved. This Father’s Day I want him to know,” Gracie wrote under the post.

While sharing the gift with her dad, Gracie wore a white short-sleeve top that featured ruched detailing on the hem. The former Miss Kansas complemented the lightweight separate with white skinny jeans that were held up by a thick belt.

Gracie accessorized her look with small diamond hoop earrings and a thin gold necklace. She styled her blond hair in loose beach waves and opted for soft makeup with a pink pout.

Completing Gracie’s look was a pair of Christian Dior slides. Made in Italy, the silhouette features Christian Dior’s signature logo across the strap, a round outsole and a small square heel.

Gracie’s dad Clark Hunt was casually dressed for the occasion. The Dallas native donned a blue plaid button-down shirt with beige pants and brown slip-on sneakers.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The slippers are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on style has been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The 24-year-old socialite often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

Gracie Hunt Slips on Slides for Father's Day Party With Dad Clark Hunt


Dior (R)Evoluiton Slides



Buy Now at christian dior $750

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gracie Hunt Slips on Slides for Father's Day Party With Dad Clark Hunt
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
wwd
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
From Bottles to Blouses: Inside Unifi’s Repreve Operation
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
From Bottles to Blouses: Inside Unifi’s Repreve Operation
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad