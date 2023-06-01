Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Slips on Christian Dior Slides for Early Father’s Day Celebration With Dad Clark Hunt

Gracie Hunt shared a sweet moment with her father Clark Hunt on Instagram Wednesday.

The former Miss Kansas uploaded a video on the social media site, which sees her gifting her dad a Citizen watch from Helzberg Diamonds. The short clip shows the Kansas City Chiefs owner unboxing the early Father’s Day present, which turned out to be a silver platinum watch.

“Best. Dad. Ever. When you receive a gift from @HelzbergDiamonds, you know you are loved. This Father’s Day I want him to know,” Gracie wrote under the post.

While sharing the gift with her dad, Gracie wore a white short-sleeve top that featured ruched detailing on the hem. The former Miss Kansas complemented the lightweight separate with white skinny jeans that were held up by a thick belt.

Gracie accessorized her look with small diamond hoop earrings and a thin gold necklace. She styled her blond hair in loose beach waves and opted for soft makeup with a pink pout.

Completing Gracie’s look was a pair of Christian Dior slides. Made in Italy, the silhouette features Christian Dior’s signature logo across the strap, a round outsole and a small square heel.

Gracie’s dad Clark Hunt was casually dressed for the occasion. The Dallas native donned a blue plaid button-down shirt with beige pants and brown slip-on sneakers.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The slippers are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on style has been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The 24-year-old socialite often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.