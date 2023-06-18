×
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Celebrates Father’s Day with Dad Clark Hunt in White Tank Top, Cargo Pants and Hidden Shoes at Montreal Grand Prix

Gracie Hunt, Kelce Jam 2023, Red Carpet
Gracie Hunt attends Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Gracie Hunt celebrated Father’s Day in especially sporty style with her dad, Kansas City Chiefs’ co-owner Clark Hunt — the Montreal Grand Prix.

While in the F1 paddock for the race in Canada during the FIA Formula 1 World Championship series on Sunday, Hunt shared a sweet father-daughter photo in a photo dump on Instagram. The heiress’ ensemble for the occasion featured a two-toned outfit: a white tank top tucked into a pair of silky cream cargo pants. The set was cinched by a gold medallion-strung belt, which Hunt paired with Louis Vuitton’s limited-edition clear and white leather Soft Trunk crossbody handbag.

Clark, meanwhile, was sharply outfitted in a Formula One-printed white button-up shirt, taupe pants and a matching braided belt.

When it came to footwear, Hunt’s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, it’s likely she paired her outfit with a set of white sneakers or sandals, given her penchant for similar styles in warmer months — as well as a monochrome color palette. The heiress’ Father’s Day moment follows her Father’s Day Instagram campaign with Clark for Helzberg Diamonds, where she wore a white T-shirt and trousers with a set of brown, tan and white-striped slide sandals.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The former Miss Kansas often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed-toe pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the world’s most prestigious racing event. Held from March 5 to Nov. 26, the 2023 occasion finds racers from international countries competing in races held on a range of tracks in cities including Bahrain, Miami, Monaco, Montreal, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The event also draws a wide range of celebrity guests, which have currently included Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tom Holland.

