Karol G Performs in White Furry Boots for Mañana Será Bonito Tour in Santa Clara
Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Poses on the Sidelines in Sky-High Wedges and Paco Rabanne

gracie hunt, kansas city chiefs ring ceremony
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: A general view during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Fans pose for a photo prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
NFL pre-season is in full swing and Gracie Hunt — the daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs — cheered on the 2023 Super Bowl champs at their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

In a new Instagram post, the 24-year-old influencer posted a slideshow that sees her posing on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Hunt wore a towering pair of braided platform wedge sandals. The straw-colored slingback sandals crisscrossed at the toe and fastened at the ankle via a thick strap with a rounded buckle, and looked to be around 5 inches high.

Hunt donned a fiery red cropped T-shirt with a gold-tone ring in the center at the hem. She paired the ruched, fitted tee courtesy of Paco Rabanne with a matching ruched miniskirt featuring an asymmetrical silhouette with buttons on the right side.

The former Miss Kansas completed her look with a small, oatmeal leather top handle bag featuring a quilted design and shiny gold-tone hardware. She also accessorized with a smattering of jewelry including necklaces and stacked bracelets.

Hunt’s appearance at the New Orleans game comes after she attended a Kansas City Chiefs training camp hosted by her father. Sharing a post over the weekend, she can be seen posing with players and her dad while hanging out on the field in a black Lululemon outfit and white Nike sneakers.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 15: Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony at Union Station on June 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win in Ring Ceremony
View Gallery13 Images
