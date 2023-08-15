Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Poses on the Sidelines in Sky-High Wedges and Paco Rabanne

NFL pre-season is in full swing and Gracie Hunt — the daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs — cheered on the 2023 Super Bowl champs at their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

In a new Instagram post, the 24-year-old influencer posted a slideshow that sees her posing on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Hunt wore a towering pair of braided platform wedge sandals. The straw-colored slingback sandals crisscrossed at the toe and fastened at the ankle via a thick strap with a rounded buckle, and looked to be around 5 inches high.

The former Miss Kansas completed her look with a small, oatmeal leather top handle bag featuring a quilted design and shiny gold-tone hardware. She also accessorized with a smattering of jewelry including necklaces and stacked bracelets.

Hunt’s appearance at the New Orleans game comes after she attended a Kansas City Chiefs training camp hosted by her father. Sharing a post over the weekend, she can be seen posing with players and her dad while hanging out on the field in a black Lululemon outfit and white Nike sneakers.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals