Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Horseback Riding In Embroidered Cowboy Boots on Height-Boosting Block Heels in Aspen

Gracie Hunt has been enjoying a trip to Aspen, Colo., this week and sharing moments from her outdoorsy excursions. On Friday, the influencer posted a new Instagram photo that shows her posing during a hike and riding horses with her younger sister Ava.

The former Miss Kansas had on brown Western ankle boots light brown leather boots featured what appeared to be a floral embroidered design along with a medial side zipper for easy entry, a rounded toe and a chunky heel.

The daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs — channeled a Western-inspired aesthetic in a cowboy-style hat and coordinating boots. Going for an earthy color palette, her topper and zipper-embellished leather jacket both featured an oatmeal hue.

The 24-year-old influencer’s jacket is from Iro Paris while her medium-wash jeans are from Mother. “Aim to touch the sky but stay rooted to the ground,” she captioned the carousel.

Flipping through the post, the Chiefs heiress’ sister can be seen sporting a similar hat, but one with an upturned brim, and a red, white and blue plaid collared shirt.

Just days ago, Hunt shared a post from another picturesque Aspen hike in which she’s wearing a strappy Nike sports bra with black Lululemon leggings and Merrell’s Moab Speed GTX sneakers. The sporty shoes ($160) boasting hits of seafoam green and bubblegum pink were made in collaboration with the popular British activewear brand Sweaty Betty.