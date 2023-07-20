Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Channels ‘Barbie’ in Pink Satin Top, Miniskirt and Heels

Gracie Hunt took to Instagram in a Barbie-inspired look on Thursday. She posted a montage of photos in front of a light pink backdrop accompanied by a caption that read, “Barbie Vibes. Pink is a girl’s best friend (but blue is actually my favorite color.”

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt posed in a hot pink satin crop top with a cutout that connected to gold hardware that wrapped around her neck. She paired the vibrant shirt with a black satin high-waisted pleated miniskirt.

Hunt solely accessorized with a pair of hot pink statement earrings. She kept her bright blond hair in a softly curled style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

Unfortunately, the social media influencer’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of hot pink platform sandals. The influencer often gravitates towards heeled footwear.

Last week, Hunt posted another look on Instagram, calling herself a “Blue Jean Baby.” She posted a photo wearing a denim dress with a cream fedora and white cowboy boots. Hunt recently came back from a trip to South Africa. Earlier this month, she was seen lacing up in $60 combat boots to meet elephants on a safari with her family.

The former Miss Kansas often gravitates towards trendy and bold pieces of footwear. Hunt usually slips into platform-soled sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet events. Her shoe closet is filled with sky-high heels in a variety of heights, colors, and finishes from top labels like Tom Ford and Valentino. When off-duty, she is often seen in athletic wear from brands like Fabletics and Alo Yoga. She often pairs her matching sets with sneakers, boots or slippers from brands like Moon Boots and Ugg.