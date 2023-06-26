GloRilla Serves Drama in Sequined Dress, Opera Gloves & Hiddens Heels at BET Awards 2023

GloRilla made a dramatic entrance at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “No More Love” singer walked the carpet in a black gown with a halter strap and small waist cutouts just below the bralette. The fitted silhouette featured a crystal embellishment at the center of the neckline, which sat right above the all-over sequin part of the dress and cascaded into a feathered mermaid skirt.

GloRilla attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

GloRilla accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings and black opera gloves with crystal-embellished linked detailing along the lining. She kept her light brown hair in a side-parted style with soft waves framing the side of her face bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a cut crease and a glossy nude lip.

Unfortunately, the singer’s footwear was hidden underneath her feather skirt. She most likely slipped into a pair of sparkling black sandals. The singer is often seen in pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals.

GloRilla attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer has six nominations tonight including Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for her song “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. She performed the single with the rapper at the 2022 American Music Awards back this past November. She is also set to perform during the award show.

The last time we saw GloRilla was at Interscope Records’ Coachella party in April. She brought vibrance to the party in a multi-colored Pucci bikini top and ruffled pants.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.