Gisele Bündchen Laces into All-White Sneakers at the Airport

Gisele Bündchen served a lesson in minimalist travel style while in Miami.

On Friday, Bündchen touched down at Florida’s Miami International Airport in a sharp travel outfit, grounded by a set of white sneakers. The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s monochrome style featured matte leather uppers with rounded toes, cinched by matching front laces. The style was complete with flat off-white rubber soles, providing Bündchen with a relaxed base while up in the air.

Gisele Büdchen arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida on Aug. 11, 2023. MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com

Bündchen’s monochrome shoes created a neutral finish to the rest of her equally neutral attire: a soft beige knit sweater, which was layered atop matching beige leggings. The set created a sharply streamlined appearance, which the supermodel faintly elevated with a black baseball cap, delicate gold necklace and several gold bracelets — plus a blue and white gingham-printed Prada tote bag.

A closer look at Bündchen’s sneakers. MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com

Sneakers like Bündchen’s are favored for their versatility, with monochrome sets used as a casual base for both formal and casual outfits. Styles in all-white hues are the most popular for their fresh, contemporary appearance, complemented by matte leather or suede low-top uppers. Pairs similar to Bündchen’s are often released year-round in a range of finishes, as seen in new styles this season from brands including P448, Koio and Common Projects.

Gisele Büdchen arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida on Aug. 11, 2023. MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

Related:

Best Walking Shoes for Women

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.