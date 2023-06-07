Gisele Bündchen Delivers Sleek Style in Ruched Midi Dress & Stiletto Heels at VTEX Day 2023

Gisele Bündchen made a chic appearance at VTEX Day in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday. The supermodel was among a list of speakers at the event.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a tan turtleneck midi dress. The piece featured long fitted sleeves, a form-fitting skirt and streamlined accents throughout.

Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil. SplashNews.com

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Bündchen simply accessorized with dangling dainty earrings, a watch, and a chunky diamond midi ring.

For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pink pout. Her blond tresses were parted in the middle and styled in loose beach waves.

Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil. SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Bündchen coordinated her dress with matching sandals. The slip-on silhouette featured a thin strap across the toe, a snap closure on the side of the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil. SplashNews.com

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Jimmy Choo campaign star regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

Vtex Day 2023 is the largest digital transformation event in Latin America. The 2-day event will take place on June 5th and 6th, with the central theme of “The Day to Make it Happen.” This year’s event featured renowned speakers such as Gisele Bündchen, Jessica Watson, Karoline Meyer and many more.

