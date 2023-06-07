×
Read Next: Hollister Celebrates Pride 2023 With Gender-Inclusive Collection and Donation to LGBTQ+ Youth Organization
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gisele Bündchen Delivers Sleek Style in Ruched Midi Dress & Stiletto Heels at VTEX Day 2023

Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil.
Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil.
SplashNews.com
Share

Gisele Bündchen made a chic appearance at VTEX Day in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday. The supermodel was among a list of speakers at the event.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a tan turtleneck midi dress. The piece featured long fitted sleeves, a form-fitting skirt and streamlined accents throughout.

Gisele Bundchen Participates in the Vtex event in S√£o Paulo Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL8049929 050623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil.SplashNews.com

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Bündchen simply accessorized with dangling dainty earrings, a watch, and a chunky diamond midi ring.

For glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy pink pout. Her blond tresses were parted in the middle and styled in loose beach waves.

Gisele Bundchen Participates in the Vtex event in S√£o Paulo Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL8049929 050623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil.SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Bündchen coordinated her dress with matching sandals. The slip-on silhouette featured a thin strap across the toe, a snap closure on the side of the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Gisele Bundchen Participates in the Vtex event in S√£o Paulo Pictured: Gisele Bundchen Ref: SPL8049929 050623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Gisele Bündchen attends the VTEX Day on June 6, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil.SplashNews.com

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Jimmy Choo campaign star regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz, and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

Vtex Day 2023 is the largest digital transformation event in Latin America. The 2-day event will take place on June 5th and 6th, with the central theme of “The Day to Make it Happen.” This year’s event featured renowned speakers such as Gisele Bündchen, Jessica Watson, Karoline Meyer and many more.

PHOTOS: Discover Gisele Bündchen’s top red carpet moments over the years in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Related:

Best gifts for women
Best work shoes for women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gisele Bündchen Straps Into Stiletto Heeled Sandals at VTEX Day 2023
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Congress Tees Up New Bill Stripping PGA Tour’s Tax-Exempt Status
Congress Tees Up New Bill Stripping PGA Tour’s Tax-Exempt Status
Big Freedia Joins Converse’s ‘Proud to Be’ Campaign for Pride Month
wwd
Big Freedia Joins Converse’s ‘Proud to Be’ Campaign for Pride Month
Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie
Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie
Buybuy Baby Interest Suggests Strategic M&A Is Gaining Ground
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Buybuy Baby Interest Suggests Strategic M&A Is Gaining Ground
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad