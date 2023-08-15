×
Read Next: Madonna Slips on White Leather Mules to Celebrate Her Son Rocco’s 23rd Birthday in Portugal
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gisele Bündchen’s Daughter Vivian Lake Gets Sporty in Under Armour Sneakers While in Miami

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian Lake, daughter, sneakers, Under Armour, gray sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, workout, exercise, workout sneakers, On Running, shorts, blue shorts, leggings, black leggings, Miami, Florida
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian Lake Slips On Under Armour Sneakers
Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo's summer 2023 campaign.
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian Lake Slips On Under Armour Sneakers
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian Lake Slips On Under Armour Sneakers
View Gallery
View Gallery8 Images
Share

Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, shared a family moment at the gym this week.

Lake — the 10-year-old child of Bündchen and Tom Brady — was seen on Tuesday while leaving the gym with her mom in Miami, wearing gray Under Armour sneakers. The child’s set featured rounded toes with paneled mesh uppers, complete with gray laces, rounded white rubber soles and dark blue “X” logos on each side.

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian Lake, daughter, sneakers, Under Armour, gray sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, workout, exercise, workout sneakers, On Running, shorts, blue shorts, leggings, black leggings, Miami, Florida
(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023.MEGA/Backgrid

Lake’s gym outfit featured low white socks, which she paired with a matching white T-shirt and tonal blue Under Armour running shorts. The set created a coordinating athletic look for the occasion — particularly from the pieces’ similar neutral trim.

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian Lake, daughter, sneakers, Under Armour, gray sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, workout, exercise, workout sneakers, On Running, shorts, blue shorts, leggings, black leggings, Miami, Florida
A closer look at Bündchen and Lake’s sneakers.MEGA/Backgrid

Bündchen, meanwhile, coordinated with her child in a set of gray On Running sneakers — which the Victoria’s Secret model paired with a weathered white cotton tank top and black leggings for the occasion.

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian Lake, daughter, sneakers, Under Armour, gray sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, workout, exercise, workout sneakers, On Running, shorts, blue shorts, leggings, black leggings, Miami, Florida
(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023.MEGA/Backgrid

Sneakers like Lake’s are favored during workouts and athletic activities for their lightweight and ventilation. Styles crafted from smooth mesh and perforated textiles can be seen in a range of colors and silhouettes, all finished with rubber soles for added traction. Similar girls’ pairs are released year-round from a variety of brands, as seen in new styles from On Running, New Balance and Danskin.

Gisele Bündchen, Vivian Lake, daughter, sneakers, Under Armour, gray sneakers, mesh sneakers, lace up sneakers, workout, exercise, workout sneakers, On Running, shorts, blue shorts, leggings, black leggings, Miami, Florida
(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023.MEGA/Backgrid

Lake’s shoe style is casual and versatile. For athletic occasions, the youth can be seen in lace-up and Velcro-strapped sneakers from brands including Under Armour. When off-duty with family, Lake also wears flip-flops, flat sandals and leather sneakers, as well.

Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian Lake Slips On Under Armour Sneakers
Under Armour Essential Sneakers
Buy Now at amazon

Related:
Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women
Best Shoes for Standing All Day

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Gisele Bündchen for Jimmy Choo's summer 2023 campaign.
Gisele Bündchen Stars in Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2023 Campaign
View Gallery8 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Vivian Lake Slips On Under Armour Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad