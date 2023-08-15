Gisele Bündchen’s Daughter Vivian Lake Gets Sporty in Under Armour Sneakers While in Miami

Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, shared a family moment at the gym this week.

Lake — the 10-year-old child of Bündchen and Tom Brady — was seen on Tuesday while leaving the gym with her mom in Miami, wearing gray Under Armour sneakers. The child’s set featured rounded toes with paneled mesh uppers, complete with gray laces, rounded white rubber soles and dark blue “X” logos on each side.

(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023. MEGA/Backgrid

Lake’s gym outfit featured low white socks, which she paired with a matching white T-shirt and tonal blue Under Armour running shorts. The set created a coordinating athletic look for the occasion — particularly from the pieces’ similar neutral trim.

A closer look at Bündchen and Lake’s sneakers. MEGA/Backgrid

Bündchen, meanwhile, coordinated with her child in a set of gray On Running sneakers — which the Victoria’s Secret model paired with a weathered white cotton tank top and black leggings for the occasion.

(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023. MEGA/Backgrid

Sneakers like Lake’s are favored during workouts and athletic activities for their lightweight and ventilation. Styles crafted from smooth mesh and perforated textiles can be seen in a range of colors and silhouettes, all finished with rubber soles for added traction. Similar girls’ pairs are released year-round from a variety of brands, as seen in new styles from On Running, New Balance and Danskin.

(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023. MEGA/Backgrid

Lake’s shoe style is casual and versatile. For athletic occasions, the youth can be seen in lace-up and Velcro-strapped sneakers from brands including Under Armour. When off-duty with family, Lake also wears flip-flops, flat sandals and leather sneakers, as well.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.