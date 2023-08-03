Gisele Bündchen Poses in Denim Thigh-High Boots for Colcci’s Spring 2024 Campaign

Gisele Bundchen is the star of Colcci’s spring 2024 campaign, resuming her partnership with the Brazilian brand after eight years.

The supermodel posed in a number of denim looks for the campaign. The brand celebrated by sharing a post with the caption, “The one and only Gisele is back, and the new Iconic Spring collection is here to make history! You can’t stop checking the news.”

In the campaign, the mommy mogul is seen in a classic white crop top paired with deconstructed low-rise denim jeans as she has fun with a patchwork denim cowboy hat as the perfect accessory. For another shot, she dressed in a denim blazer coupled with denim cutout shorts.

Gisele Bundchen for Colcci’s spring 2024 campaign Colcci

When it came to footwear, Bundchen opted for thigh-high denim boots. Thigh-high denim boots have a rich history, emerging as bold and avant-garde fashion statements in the disco era of the 1970s. Since then, they have experienced periodic comebacks in modern fashion, becoming a trendy and edgy choice for those seeking to make a bold statement. These boots continue to captivate fashion enthusiasts with their unique blend of retro appeal and contemporary style, making them a timeless and versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Colcci stands as a prominent Brazilian fashion enterprise with a specialization in crafting fashionable apparel and accessories. The brand has gained widespread recognition for its chic and sophisticated designs, boasting an extensive array of products catering to both men and women, such as jeans, T-shirts, dresses, skirts, and shoes.

The Brazilian star’s footwear preferences lean towards enduring and timeless designs that effortlessly transition between dressy and casual occasions. She favors classic options like elegant pumps, strappy sandals, and ankle boots, often in neutral tones such as black, nude, and beige, which effortlessly complement a wide range of outfits. Occasionally, she adds a touch of glamour by incorporating bold hues like red or metallics. Gisele’s shoe style emanates a subtle elegance, prioritizing top-notch materials and sleek, sophisticated design elements.