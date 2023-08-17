Gisele Bündchen’s Daughter Vivian Lake Joins the Under Armour Fan Club With Sporty Sneakers for Morning Workout

Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, proved the power of a versatile shoe at the gym this week.

Lake — the 10-year-old child of Bündchen and Tom Brady — was seen on Wednesday while leaving the gym with Bündchen in Miami, wearing a pair of Under Armour sneakers. The child’s gray style featured rounded toes with paneled mesh uppers, complete with gray laces, rounded white rubber soles and the athletic brand’s signature “X” logos in a dark blue hue on either side.

Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave the gym together in Miami, Florida on Aug. 17, 2023. MEGA

Lake’s gym outfit was complete with a white T-shirt and low white socks, as well as light blue Under Armour running shorts. The set created a coordinating athletic look for the occasion — particularly from the pieces’ similar white trim.

A closer look at Lake’s sneakers. MEGA

Bündchen, meanwhile, complemented her child in a set of matte black On Running sneakers — which the Victoria’s Secret model paired with a graphic gray tank top and black leggings for a streamlined appearance.

Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave the gym together in Miami, Florida on Aug. 17, 2023. MEGA

However, this wasn’t Lake’s only occasion wearing her gym attire. On Tuesday, the child wore the exact same outfit for a workout with Bündchen, proving the look’s adaptable nature on multiple occasions.

(L-R): Vivian Lake and Gisele Bündchen leave a gym in Miami on Aug. 15, 2023. MEGA/Backgrid

Sneakers like Lake’s are favored during workouts and athletic activities for their lightweight and ventilation. Styles crafted from smooth mesh and perforated textiles can be seen in a range of colors and silhouettes, all finished with rubber soles for added traction. Similar girls’ pairs are released year-round from a variety of brands, as seen in new styles from On Running, New Balance and Danskin.

Lake’s shoe style is casual and versatile. For athletic occasions, the youth can be seen in lace-up and Velcro-strapped sneakers from brands including Under Armour. When off-duty with family, Lake also wears flip-flops, flat sandals and leather sneakers, as well.

Related:

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Best Shoes for Standing All Day

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.