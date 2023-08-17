Gisele Bündchen’s Daughter Vivian Lake Joins the Under Armour Fan Club With Sporty Sneakers for Morning Workout

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, proved the power of a versatile shoe at the gym this week.
Lake — the 10-year-old child of Bündchen and Tom Brady — was seen on Wednesday while leaving the gym with Bündchen in Miami, wearing a pair of Under Armour sneakers. The child’s gray style featured rounded toes with paneled mesh uppers, complete with gray laces, rounded white rubber soles and the athletic brand’s signature “X” logos in a dark blue hue on either side.
Lake’s gym outfit was complete with a white T-shirt and low white socks, as well as light blue Under Armour running shorts. The set created a coordinating athletic look for the occasion — particularly from the pieces’ similar white trim.
Bündchen, meanwhile, complemented her child in a set of matte black On Running sneakers — which the Victoria’s Secret model paired with a graphic gray tank top and black leggings for a streamlined appearance.
However, this wasn’t Lake’s only occasion wearing her gym attire. On Tuesday, the child wore the exact same outfit for a workout with Bündchen, proving the look’s adaptable nature on multiple occasions.
Sneakers like Lake’s are favored during workouts and athletic activities for their lightweight and ventilation. Styles crafted from smooth mesh and perforated textiles can be seen in a range of colors and silhouettes, all finished with rubber soles for added traction. Similar girls’ pairs are released year-round from a variety of brands, as seen in new styles from On Running, New Balance and Danskin.
Lake’s shoe style is casual and versatile. For athletic occasions, the youth can be seen in lace-up and Velcro-strapped sneakers from brands including Under Armour. When off-duty with family, Lake also wears flip-flops, flat sandals and leather sneakers, as well.
