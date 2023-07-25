Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Birthday With Twin Sister Patricia and Daughter Vivian Lake in Canada Goose Puffer Jacket and Sneakers

Gisele Bündchen shared a lengthy slideshow of images on her Instagram, thanking her family and friends for all the birthday wishes she received over the weekend. The supermodel turned 43 on July 20 and spent the celebratory occasion on a girls’ trip with her twin sister, Patricia Bündchen, and her daughter, Vivian Lake.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday,” she captioned.

Mixed in with photos of food and snowy scenery, Bündchen was clad in varying coats and beanies, all perfect for the cold weather. These Canada Goose coats were cast in varying neutral tones and paired with leggings or sweats in coordinating hues.

In a specific image snapped alongside Vivian, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a white sweat set in a baggy composition worn underneath a cropped light-wash denim jacket.

Accompanying her sweat set was a pair of all-white low-top sneakers. The style appeared to be made of leather and featured capped toes and lace-up closures. The runway regular also wore chunky kicks in a similarly lace-up style.

Bündchen’s shoe style is often sleek and sharp. The Burberry muse regularly wears stiletto-heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Alexandre Birman, Schutz and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sharp neutral athletic and low-top leather sneakers by Common Projects, Converse, Hoka One One and On Running. Her casual wardrobe regularly includes chic neutral ankle and knee-high boots from Ugg, Acne Studios, Chloé and Isabel Marant, as well.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Workout Shoes

Best Cushioned Running Shoes