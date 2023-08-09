Gigi Hadid Spreads Her Wings in Butterfly-Themed Self Portrait Fall 2023 Campaign

Self Portrait unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 collection with a campaign starring Gigi Hadid.

The contemporary luxury label and the runway model teamed up to showcase the newest arrivals from Self Portrait. Shot by Tyrone Lebon, the campaign reflects on nature and beauty through a series of thoughtful portraits and videos.

Hadid for Self Portrait Tyrone Lebon

For the campaign, Hadid modeled a gold sequin matching set. The crop top featured thick straps and a scoop neckline while the skirt featured a ruching on the left side. She wore black strappy heels with this set. In another shot, she wore a classic white tweed jacket with gold hardware paired with a matching mini skirt.

Hadid for Self Portrait Tyrone Lebon

“Gigi represents everything the modern self-portrait woman stands for,” said Han Chong, Self Portrait Founder and Creative Director, in a press release. “She’s worldly, free spirited and joyful. It felt only right that after working with Gigi in New York and London that we join her in Paris for our latest campaign shoot against a backdrop renowned for elegance and romance.”

Self Portrait’s Fall Winter 2023 collection includes apparel including dresses, jackets, crop tops and more, as well as accessories. The pieces are embossed in several materials like bonded crepe, bouclé, chiffon, lace, velvet, sequins and more. Rich colors such as navy, fuchsia, gold and silver can be seen through the collection.

The collection is now available online at self-portrait.com, in Self Portrait stores globally and through an international network of retailers.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.