×
Read Next: Bella Thorne Is a Blue Dream in Bottega Veneta Dress & Proenza Schouler Slide Sandals at Taormina Film Festival
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gigi Hadid Joins Kendall Jenner for Dinner in Brown Cutout Top, Matching Trousers & Pointed Pumps

gigi hadid, brown cutout top, low rise trousers paris, kendall jenner dinner, Siena Paris restaurant
Gigi Hadid goes out for a walk with daughter and friend after having lunch at Sadelle's Restaurant in in Manhattan's Soho area. 10 Jan 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725709_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid takes baby Khai on a walk to get lunch in New York. 29 Mar 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA743128_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik get some grilled cheese from a food truck for her birthday. 23 Apr 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749134_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid grabs some boba tea with a friend while out in NYC. 11 Oct 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795629_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery67 Images
Share

Gigi Hadid celebrated with Kendall Jenner after working together. Both of the models walked the runway at Jacquemus’ fashion show yesterday in Versailles, France.

The duo hung around the European country and made their way to Paris today to go to dinner at Siena Paris on June 27. For dinner, Hadid wore a brown sleeveless top with spaghetti straps and round cutouts in the bodice with matching low-rise wide-leg trousers.

gigi hadid, brown cutout top, low rise trousers paris, kendall jenner dinner, Siena Paris restaurant
Jenner and Hadid outside of Siena Paris restaurant in Paris on June 27.splashnews.com

Hadid added layered necklaces to the outfit. Jenner went with a sparkly yellow sequin dress with a halter top worn with white strappy heels.

The “Next in Fashion” host added black classic heels to complete the look. She wore pumps covered in black leather with a sharp pointed toe and a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on shoes match a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

gigi hadid, brown cutout top, low rise trousers paris, kendall jenner dinner, Siena Paris restaurant
Hadid at Siena Paris restaurant in Paris on June 27.SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

gigi hadid, chanel bag
Gigi Hadid’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery67 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gigi Hadid Joins Kendall Jenner for Dinner in Cutout Top & Pointy Shoe
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad