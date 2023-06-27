Gigi Hadid Joins Kendall Jenner for Dinner in Brown Cutout Top, Matching Trousers & Pointed Pumps

Gigi Hadid celebrated with Kendall Jenner after working together. Both of the models walked the runway at Jacquemus’ fashion show yesterday in Versailles, France.

The duo hung around the European country and made their way to Paris today to go to dinner at Siena Paris on June 27. For dinner, Hadid wore a brown sleeveless top with spaghetti straps and round cutouts in the bodice with matching low-rise wide-leg trousers.

Jenner and Hadid outside of Siena Paris restaurant in Paris on June 27. splashnews.com

Hadid added layered necklaces to the outfit. Jenner went with a sparkly yellow sequin dress with a halter top worn with white strappy heels.

The “Next in Fashion” host added black classic heels to complete the look. She wore pumps covered in black leather with a sharp pointed toe and a heel reaching at least 3 inches. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on shoes match a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Hadid at Siena Paris restaurant in Paris on June 27. SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

