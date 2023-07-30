Gigi Hadid Laces into Brogues and Socks for Miu Miu’s Wander Handbag Campaign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gigi Hadid took preppy shoes to new heights in her latest Miu Miu campaign.

As seen on Miiu Miu’s Instagram, Hadid posed for Steven Meisel’s lens in a new campaign to promote the brand’s new Wander handbag. For the occasion, the model wore a set of washed blue denim shorts with a red and golden yellow-striped vest. The vintage-inspired set was accessorized with Miu Miu’s medium-sized iteration of its $2,850 Wander hobo bag, crafted from smooth beige matelassé leather with gold hardware.

When it came to footwear, Hadid laced into a set of black Miu Miu brogues to complete her attire. Layered over dark gray socks, the set featured rounded toes with thick soles and smooth leather uppers. Thin front laces completed the pair with a preppy finish, adding a formal edge to Hadid’s campaign outfit. The set brought the model’s attire a subversive base, contrasting her clothing while remaining nostalgic and sharp.

Hadid’s starring role in the Wander campaign follows her wider campaign promoting Miu Miu’s spring 2023 collection, including its Arcadie bag — which she cradles in its brown leather colorway in another sharp shot by Meisel, as seen on Miu Miu’s Instagram.

Hadid’s shoe choices typically veer on the casual side. The Maybelline muse frequently wears sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti for formal occasions.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.