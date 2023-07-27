Gigi Hadid Celebrates Summer With Miu Miu in Black Leather Loafers and White Socks

Miu Miu celebrated summer with a beach party filled with stars. Gigi Hadid was one of the guests who attended the luxury brand’s event, held on Wednesday in Malibu, California.

Hadid donned a black fitted midi dress from Miu Miu with thin spaghetti straps and a logo at the center of the bodice. The casual dress paired with black sunglasses and a white leather top handle bag, also from the brand.

Hadid at The Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu on July 26. STEFANIE KEENAN

The model slipped into a pair of smart black leather loafers that featured a rounded toe, which she wore with white crew socks to complete her beach day look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion. The footwear style is a staple in many celebrities’ closets, like Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

Hadid at The Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu on July 26. STEFANIE KEENAN

Hadid’s shoe choices typically run on the casual side. The Maybelline muse often wears sneakers by Converse, Nike, Puma and Reebok, which she collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. However, Hadid’s also known to style show-stopping heels, especially pointed-toe pumps, boots, and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin for formal occasions.

Held on the pier, Miu Miu paid homage to the landmark location through wellness activities, bespoke food and beverage and a sunset performance from Georgia Gets By. Other celebrities in attendance included Brie Larson, Giveon, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Related:

Best Loafers for Women

Best Flats for Women

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.