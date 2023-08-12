×
Gigi Hadid Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Leather Ballet Flats and an Oversized Button Down

Gigi Hadid goes out for a walk with daughter and friend after having lunch at Sadelle's Restaurant in in Manhattan's Soho area. 10 Jan 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725709_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid takes baby Khai on a walk to get lunch in New York. 29 Mar 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA743128_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik get some grilled cheese from a food truck for her birthday. 23 Apr 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749134_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid grabs some boba tea with a friend while out in NYC. 11 Oct 2021 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795629_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid took a stroll in New York yesterday looking extra chic.

On her feet, the runway regular hit the streets in a pair of black ballet flats. The dancerly pair was comprised of high-shine patent leather uppers with soft rounded black leather cap-toes. The shoe gave Hadid’s ensemble a timeless look, given the classic nature of the silhouette. The toes of the ballet flat were topped with coordinating black bows offering the footwear a dainty quality. Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities, Hadid included.

Gigi Hadid is seen on Aug. 11, 2023 in New York.GC Images

It’s safe to say that Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming the must-have style of the season. Many top brands have remixed the classic silhouette including Circus NY, Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Maison Margiela, just to name a few.

The model’s ensemble was comprised of an oversized button-down in a crisp white hue with the lengthy sleeves rolled up. On the bottom, the “Next in Fashion” star sported black baggy trousers in a high-waisted featuring wide legs.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes.GC Images

Accessorizing her look, Hadid toted a quilted leather cream-colored mini bag with striking silver hardware which she coordinated with a plethora of gold necklaces and earrings. Rounding out her look, Hadid sported gold-framed ’90s-esque sunglasses. The fashionista gathered her tresses up and out of her face into a slicked-back bun.

Much like her clothing choices, Hadid’s shoe choices often veer on the casual side. The socialite frequently wears comfortable sneakers by Nike, Puma and Reebok, with which she collaborated on a capsule collection in 2018. Slides are one of her longtime favorites, which she’s worn from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Alexander Wang. Hadid’s also known for wearing show-stopping pumps, boots and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Gigi Hadid is seen on Aug. 11, 2023 in New York.GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

