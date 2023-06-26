Gigi Hadid Walks Jacquemus’ Spring 2024 Runway in Lace Lingerie Set and Square Toe Heels

Gigi Hadid turned heads in a white lace set on the runway.

The model returned to the catwalk for Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring ’24 show at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France on June 26. For the star-studded show, which also included Kendall Jenner on the runway, Hadid wore a sleeveless white lace sheer dress. The dress featured floral embroidery and several ties down the center, showing off the exposed bikini-style top and bottom that was layered underneath.

Hadid walks the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hadid wore white mules to round out the look paired with white lace knee-high socks. The heels nodded to ballet shoes with a thin string bow that sat at the top of the vamp, and also featured structural square toes. The mules had a strap with a small buckle across the top of the foot, adding extra support against the height from the stiletto heel.

Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 collection brought a cohesive line with updated takes on traditional French pieces to the Palace of Versailles. The collection included lingerie sets made of sheer lace, tulle and silk, peplums across short puffy skirts, refined evening coats and structured accessories. “Le Chouchou” also featured menswear pieces like baggy trousers, peplum waist details, blazers and more. The fashion show was attended by many celebrities including Eva Longoria, Victoria and David Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski and Karol G.

“Being able to do a show in Versailles has always been a childhood dream,” Jacquemus designer Simone Porte Jacquemus said in a statement shared exclusively with WWD. “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus.”

