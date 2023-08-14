×
Read Next: As Hawaii Grapples With Devastating Wildfires, Footwear and Fashion Companies Step Up to Help
Georgina Rodriguez Serves Red-Hot Style in Glossy Heels on Instagram

ARLES, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Le Papier (The Paper)" Jacquemus' Fashion Show on June 27, 2022 in Arles, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Georgina Rodríguez took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo and their children. 

The “I Am Georgina” star slipped into a pair of black Le Silla pumps for the occasion. Her patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette completed by a pointed toe. The style brought her attire for the occasion a slick height boost, thanks to thin stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches tall.

Rodríguez paired her glossy heels with a red ruched Fancì Club midi dress, which featured a tulle waist embellishment and a draped neck strap connected to its back. The vibrant piece, hailing from the label’s “Lethal Roses” collection, was elevated by Rodriguez with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a sparkling statement ring with a ruby gemstone at its center, and a red leather-strapped watch with a crystal-embellished rim around its red face. She also added a black crocodile-embossed crossbody handbag with a gold clasp at its center, woven with a printed silk scarf.

Rodríguez’s attire was curated by Madrid-based stylist Dav Martens, who is also credited for the yellow sheer dress and clear GCDS heels she wore on a boat ride with friends in July. However, these haven’t been the model’s only bold style moments in recent weeks; in July, she also promoted a luxury giveaway on her Instagram page, posing in a burgundy slit dress and sharp pumps alongside a variety of luxury prizes — including a signed yellow Hermès Birkin handbag and Apple products.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Tar" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Georgina Rodriguez’s Style Evolution Through the Years
View Gallery22 Images
