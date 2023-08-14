Georgina Rodriguez Serves Red-Hot Style in Glossy Heels on Instagram

Georgina Rodríguez took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo and their children.

The “I Am Georgina” star slipped into a pair of black Le Silla pumps for the occasion. Her patent leather heels featured a sleek silhouette completed by a pointed toe. The style brought her attire for the occasion a slick height boost, thanks to thin stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches tall.

Rodríguez paired her glossy heels with a red ruched Fancì Club midi dress, which featured a tulle waist embellishment and a draped neck strap connected to its back. The vibrant piece, hailing from the label’s “Lethal Roses” collection, was elevated by Rodriguez with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a sparkling statement ring with a ruby gemstone at its center, and a red leather-strapped watch with a crystal-embellished rim around its red face. She also added a black crocodile-embossed crossbody handbag with a gold clasp at its center, woven with a printed silk scarf.

Rodríguez’s attire was curated by Madrid-based stylist Dav Martens, who is also credited for the yellow sheer dress and clear GCDS heels she wore on a boat ride with friends in July. However, these haven’t been the model’s only bold style moments in recent weeks; in July, she also promoted a luxury giveaway on her Instagram page, posing in a burgundy slit dress and sharp pumps alongside a variety of luxury prizes — including a signed yellow Hermès Birkin handbag and Apple products.

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.