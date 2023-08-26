Georgina Rodriguez Works Out in Nike Sneakers and Coral Alo Yoga Set

Georgina Rodriguez snapped a photo mid-workout and shared it on her Instagram Story today.

Ready for her workout, the Spanish influencer laced up a pair of Nike Air Windlo 9 sneakers constructed of a breathable and flexible white mesh with sleek white lace-up detailing, neon accents and a chunky and athletic silhouette.

The shoe’s soles were made of a plush and flexible foam that acts as a performance aid. Finally, the footwear featured rubber outsoles with a Nike’s patent waffle-inspired pattern that provides the wearer with road-ready traction. Athletic sneakers are a staple for many celebrities, Rodriguez included. The footwear is effortless and easy to move around in, marrying both style and comfort. Athletic sneakers are a popular choice for just about every season, making them ultra versatile.

Keeping it sporty, the social media star was outfitted in a coral workout set from Alo Yoga including a sports bra and high-waisted biker shorts. Both Rodriguez’s top and bottom was made of a stretchy aerodynamic material that likely aided the influencer during her workout.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Accessorizing her look, Rodriguez donned various pieces of gold jewelry and gathered her lengthy dark tresses up into a messy bun.

Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

Nike Air Windlo 9 sneakers. Nike

The 29-year-old kickstarted her career in the modeling world, walking runways and trying her hand at commercial work. Rodriguez would then meet Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 while working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

