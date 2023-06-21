×
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates Her Son’s Birthday in Sporty Blue Minidress & White Sneakers

Georgina Rodriguez is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France.
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Georgina Rodriguez shared a slideshow to her Instagram yesterday wishing her son Cristiano Jr. a happy birthday. The caption on the post read, “I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You make me feel like the luckiest mommy in the world. We love you.”

To celebrate her son turning 13, Rodriguez took her kids to kart racing and swimming. For the festivities, the social media star was clad in a bright blue one-piece inspired by activewear comprised of a strappy bodice and a tennis skirt.

The garment was fitted and featured a white stripe wrapping around the waist, offering the look contrast. The piece was made from some sort of breathable stretch fabric like nylon that allowed for a wide range of movement.

Along with the sporty ensemble, Rodriguez sported a blue and red Pepsi trucker hat and a shiny silver chain necklace. The star’s hair was gathered up under her cap and worn in a high ponytail kept out of her face.

On her feet, the Spanish influencer donned a pair of all-white sneakers constructed of a breathable and flexible white mesh with sleek white lace-up detailing and a chunky and athletic silhouette. The shoe style is a staple for many celebrities, Rodriguez included. The footwear is effortless and easy to move around in.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Georgina Rodriguez’s style evolution. 

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

