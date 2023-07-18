Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Flexes Her Feet in Metallic Louis Vuitton Mules and Showcases Her Hermes Birkin Bag Collection



Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram today to share photos of her impressive collection of Hermes Birkin bags and pumps. Beyond the picture-perfect vacation, today the main characters on her Instagram posts were her exclusive bags.

In the past two days alone, Rodriguez has shared images of at least seven different models of the sought-after piece that was famously known for having a long waitlist of months and years to purchase. From a hot pink crocodile to an orange ostrich model to a mini black crocodile and a style in baby blue, it seems like she has a Birkin for every outfit.

As she shows on her photos, Rodriguez likes to combine her bags with silk handkerchiefs, diamond jewelry, and other accessories like belts and sunglasses from brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Miu Miu.

When it comes to shoes, the newly appointed Guess model has a thing for pointed pumps with high stiletto heels and platforms that she owns in every shade and color. For this vacation, Rodriguez who usually works with Albanian stylist Lia Stublla, packed a collection of shoes that also included a few Louis Vuitton mules with block heels and a striking pair of PVC pumps with stiletto heel and a platform covered in rhinestones by GCDS.

As anyone who has seen her Netflix show “I am Georgina” would know, the Spanish influencer and now reality TV star is not one to shy away from sharing her lavish lifestyle and wardrobe with her fans. Beyond her TV show, social media is her go-to platform to share her outfit choices or new fashion endeavors.

She was just recently presented as the new Guess ambassador, fronting the brand’s latest international campaign. Before this, she has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, watch brand Swiss, Chopard and Alo.

